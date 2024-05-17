BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 74,90,000

BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 74,90,000. This special edition of the successful SAV, BMW X3, is available in the diesel variant at all BMW India dealerships and BMW Online shop. The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition is available in the following metallic paintworks:, Brooklyn Grey, and Carbon Black. It features genuine Leather Vernasca Upholstery as standard with the following combinations: Mocha & Black with Contrast Stitching in Blue.



BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition comes with blacked out kidney grille, BMW laser light with its iconic blue accents and tailpipes in high-gloss black. The window graphics, roof rails and BMW kidney frame and bars are also available in high-gloss black. The 19-inch Y-spoke style 887 M alloy wheels adds to the overall style of this sporty SAV.

Customers can now spec their BMW X3 M Sport Shadow Edition with even more aggressive styling elements with specially curated accessory packages. For an all-black theme, customers can opt for the Black Edition Package comprising of M Performance Rear Spoiler, M Side Strip in Frozen Black & M side logo in high-gloss black. For an even more performance oriented look, customers can opt for the Carbon Edition Package with additional elements such as gear lever in carbon fibre and entry sill in carbon fibre.

Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the diesel engine melds maximum power with efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces an output of 140 kW / 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 km/h.

A host of best in class technology continues to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry – BMW Gesture Control and Wireless Apple CarPlay砯 Android Auto. BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, with a high-resolution 12.3 screen instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a control display.

BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. Electronically controlled Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X), extended Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain.

BMW Safety technologies includes six airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, Dynamic braking lights, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.