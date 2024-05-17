Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hungarian PM says Slovakia's PM Robert Fico is 'between life and death' 2 days after assassination attempt

Delhi Police to scrutinise CCTV footage at Kejriwal's House to investigate Maliwal's assault complaint

Meet man who once suffered loss of Rs 15 crore, then built Rs 2000 crore turnover company at 60, he is…

'They did her dirty': Aishwarya Rai fans criticise stylist for her 'failed art project' outfit on Cannes red carpet

Woman walks on the streets of Tokyo in saree, viral video shows people’s reaction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 74,90,000

Hungarian PM says Slovakia's PM Robert Fico is 'between life and death' 2 days after assassination attempt

Meet man who once suffered loss of Rs 15 crore, then built Rs 2000 crore turnover company at 60, he is…

This is India's first private train, check fare

Foods to avoid for hypertension

9 Bollywood stars who worked in Pakistani films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Maliwal Breaks Silence After Delhi Police Visits Her Residence

PM Modi Challenges INDIA Bloc On CAA In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj Rally | Lok Sabha Election 2024

'They did her dirty': Aishwarya Rai fans criticise stylist for her 'failed art project' outfit on Cannes red carpet

Richa Chadha says Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal being trolled for her performance is 'audience’s right'

Meet superstar who stopped getting work after gaining weight, wanted to quit acting, become a teacher but..

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 74,90,000

BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition comes with blacked out kidney grille, BMW laser light with its iconic blue accents and tailpipes in high-gloss black.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 17, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

article-main
BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 74,90,000. This special edition of the successful SAV, BMW X3, is available in the diesel variant at all BMW India dealerships and BMW Online shop. The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition is available in the following metallic paintworks:, Brooklyn Grey,  and Carbon Black. It features genuine Leather Vernasca Upholstery as standard with the following combinations: Mocha & Black with Contrast Stitching in Blue.
 
BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition comes with blacked out kidney grille, BMW laser light with its iconic blue accents and tailpipes in high-gloss black. The window graphics, roof rails and BMW kidney frame and bars are also available in high-gloss black. The 19-inch Y-spoke style 887 M alloy wheels adds to the overall style of this sporty SAV.

Customers can now spec their BMW X3 M Sport Shadow Edition with even more aggressive styling elements with specially curated accessory packages. For an all-black theme, customers can opt for the Black Edition Package comprising of M Performance Rear Spoiler, M Side Strip in Frozen Black & M side logo in high-gloss black. For an even more performance oriented look, customers can opt for the Carbon Edition Package with additional elements such as gear lever in carbon fibre and entry sill in carbon fibre.

Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the diesel engine melds maximum power with efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces an output of 140 kW / 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 km/h.

A host of best in class technology continues to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry – BMW Gesture Control and Wireless Apple CarPlay砯 Android Auto. BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, with a high-resolution 12.3 screen instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a control display. 

BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. Electronically controlled Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X), extended Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain.

BMW Safety technologies includes six airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, Dynamic braking lights, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, an Indian who entered NASA's Hall of Fame by hacking, earlier worked on Apple's...

This actress quit acting after doing 7 superhit films, fell in love with superstar's brother, was murdered due to..

From Isha Ambani, Roshni Nadar to Divya Mahindra: Meet daughters of Indian industrialists

Russia's Vladimir Putin meets with China's leader Xi Jinping while on state visit to China

Once bigger than Shah Rukh, Saif, this star rivalled Sanjay Dutt, one mistake ruined his career, died young suddenly

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement