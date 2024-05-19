Twitter
Video of influencer dancing inside Delhi Metro goes viral, netizens call it…

A video of an influencer who can be seen dancing to a song inside the Delhi Metro in the presence of the public is going viral online.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 19, 2024, 07:56 PM IST

Delhi Metro which provides commuters with an efficient transportation facility, has also emerged as a popular spot for influencers to shoot reels that often go viral. Lately, a video of an influencer who is seen dancing to a song inside the Delhi Metro in the presence of the public is going viral online.

While shooting the reel, the woman can be seen twerking and doing belly dancing in front of a female commuter who is standing patiently in the corner.

Watch the viral video here:

The video soon caught the attention of the netizens on X. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, ‘Delhi Metro has become a spot for making reels.’

Another user tweeted, “The security of Delhi Metro is the responsibility of CISF...but CISF is not able to provide security to the common citizens from these people.”

One user has also stated that the Delhi Metro management should take cognisance of this action.

“Delhi Metro has become more of a place for making reels than for travel. Metro management should soon take a decision on this and for whom the Metro should be operated,” the user said.

