Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Alia Bhatt made her debut at Met Gala in 2023 and the actress has now once again graced the prestigious annual fashion event on Tuesday, May 7. The actress kept in sync with this year's theme, "The Garden of Time' and opted for a beautiful floral Sabyasachi saree and now her photos walking the red carpet are going viral on social media with fans lauding her 'princess look' at the event.