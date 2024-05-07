Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Alia Bhatt has once again wowed the fans with her stunning look at Met Gala 2024.
Alia Bhatt made her debut at Met Gala in 2023 and the actress has now once again graced the prestigious annual fashion event on Tuesday, May 7. The actress kept in sync with this year's theme, "The Garden of Time' and opted for a beautiful floral Sabyasachi saree and now her photos walking the red carpet are going viral on social media with fans lauding her 'princess look' at the event.
1. Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2024
Alia Bhatt has once again impressed the audience with her look at Met Gala 2024. The actress represented the Indian culture at Met Gala 2024 as she opted for a beautiful floral, hand-embroidered saree for the grand affair.
2. Alia Bhatt's look at Met Gala 2024
Alia Bhatt's custom Sabyasachi sari has a 23-foot-long train styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. Keeping with this year’s theme The Garden of Time, the actor’s look is detailed with florals delicately hand-embroidered using silk floss, glass beading, and semi-precious gemstones. The saree took 163 individuals' dedication and 1965 man-hours to be made.
3. Alia Bhatt about wearing a saree at Met Gala 2024
Talking about her look at Met Gala 2024, Alia Bhatt said, "I am feeling great and very excited. It is my second time at the Met Gala, but it is the first time I am wearing a saree. When I thought of the dress code, 'The Garden of Time', it needed something timeless and there is nothing more timeless than a saree."
4. Fans laud Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 look
Alia Bhatt's fans couldn't stop hailing the actress for representing Indian culture at the Met Gala 2024 by wearing a saree. One of the comments read, "She is definitely one of the best dressed this year." Another wrote, "giving Princess Jasmine vibe." Another user commented, "She ate it."
5. Alia Bhatt work front
On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Jigra which also stars Vedang Raina in a key role. Helmed by Vassan Bala, the film is backed by Alia and Karan Johar's Dharma Production and is scheduled to release on September 27.