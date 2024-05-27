Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result DECLARED, direct link here

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024 DECLARED: Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of Class 10 board results today. Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 scorecards are available on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. The pass percentage of girls is 97.21 percent, which is 2.65 percentage points more than boys' 94.56 percent.

About fifteen lakh candidates from all over the state appeared for the Class 10 board exam this year. The dates of the Maharashtra SSC board examinations were March 1–26. At a press conference, MSBSHSE representatives announced the Maharashtra board's class 10 results.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Websites to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result online

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

hsc.mahresults.org.in

Students must receive at least 33 percent in each subject and total to pass the Maharashtra Board SSC class 10 exams. All nine divisions of Maharashtra—Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan—will have their SSC results announced.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Percentage-wise result

90% and above marks: 81,991 students

80-85%: 1,28,772

75-80%: 1,82,033

75% and above: 5,58,021 students

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: direct link