Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BharatPe vs PhonePe: Dispute over ‘Pe’ suffix settled, companies withdraw…

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result DECLARED, direct link here

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking pay package, not from IIT or IIM, his salary is…

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's 2nd pre-wedding celebration on cruise, itinerary REVEALED

Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra join hands to back Rs 16610000000 investment, billionaires to offer…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BharatPe vs PhonePe: Dispute over ‘Pe’ suffix settled, companies withdraw…

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result DECLARED, direct link here

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking pay package, not from IIT or IIM, his salary is…

5 tips to prevent asthma attacks 

7 most notorious serial killers

5 habits of successful people

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Cyclone Remal Update: Cyclone Remal Strengthens, Set To Land On May 26, West Bengal On High Alert

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 89% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Rajkot Game Zone Fire: 24 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone In Gujarat, Rescue Operation Underway

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot dead in LA at 37

Shah Rukh Khan hugs crying Suhana, celebrates with AbRam, Aryan as KKR wins IPL 2024, fans say 'most beautiful moment'

Ali Fazal slams FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia's historic win at Cannes after filing FIR against her for...

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result DECLARED, direct link here

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: The pass percentage of girls is 97.21 per cent, which is 2.65 percentage points more than boys' 94.56 per cent.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 27, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result DECLARED, direct link here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024 DECLARED: Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of Class 10 board results today. Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 scorecards are available on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. The pass percentage of girls is 97.21 percent, which is 2.65 percentage points more than boys' 94.56 percent.

About fifteen lakh candidates from all over the state appeared for the Class 10 board exam this year. The dates of the Maharashtra SSC board examinations were March 1–26. At a press conference, MSBSHSE representatives announced the Maharashtra board's class 10 results.  

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Websites to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result online

  • mahahsscboard.in
  • mahresult.nic.in
  • hscresult.mkcl.org
  • hsc.mahresults.org.in

Students must receive at least 33 percent in each subject and total to pass the Maharashtra Board SSC class 10 exams. All nine divisions of Maharashtra—Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan—will have their SSC results announced.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Percentage-wise result

  • 90% and above marks: 81,991 students
  • 80-85%: 1,28,772
  • 75-80%: 1,82,033
  • 75% and above: 5,58,021 students

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: direct link

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Anasuya Sengupta says 'I just want to go back to family and rest' as she returns after historic Cannes win

ICJ orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive in Gaza; PM Netanyahu rejects genocide claims as ‘false, outrageous’

Cyclone Remal expected to make landfall in West Bengal tonight, several flights, trains cancelled, check latest update

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says Sharmin Segal was correct choice for Alamzeb in Heeramandi: ‘Needed somebody with...'

Who is Payal Kapadia? Indian filmmaker who won Grand Prix at Cannes, once faced disciplinary action, FIR at FTII, now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement