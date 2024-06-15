Meet actress, who debuted at 54, lost all her teeth at 35, never married; one show made her star, she is...

From Boman Irani, and Naseeruddin Shah to Sanjay Mishra, there are several actors who proved that it’s never to late to join Bollywood and become stars after 50 years of age. Another such actress, who debuted at 54, has become a star due to one show.

The actress we are talking about got her breakthrough role with the help of her tenant. Though she lost all her teeth at the age of 35, she never let that come between her dreams. She is none other than Abha Sharma, popularly known as Panchayat’s Amma.

Abha Sharma, who is the niece of literary critic, linguist, poet, and thinker Ram Vilas Sharma, always wanted to be an actress, however, she had her boundaries that she dared not cross until her 50s. Her mother was against her becoming an actor and after gaining a diploma degree from the JJ School of Arts, took up teaching as her profession in 1979.

Not only this, Abha’s life was not very easy. At the age of 35, due to an infection in the gums, Abha lost all her teeth. However, this didn’t stop her from keeping her job. Again at 45, she suffered from a rare condition that made her limbs shiver. Because of this, she never got married.

Her first ever shoot was for an advertisement of Bank of Baroda wherein she was appreciated by the audience. She made her debut at the age of 54 with the movie Ishaqzaade which also starred Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra and after this, there was no looking back for her.

Abha Sharma recently starred in Panchayat season 3 and just one dialogue, “Mann kuch acha nahi lag raha,” made her a star. Talking about how she got the opportunity to become Amma ji and told Indian Express that after Covid, Anurag Shukla Shiva, whom Abha met at her theatre and who is also her tenant in Lucknow, convinced her to tape an audition video for a role in Panchayat and the rest is history.

