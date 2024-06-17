Meet woman, married to highest paid Indian CEO, her advice helped husband earn over Rs 5 crore per day, she is…

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet with market cap of 2.19 trillion dollars, is the highest paid Indian CEO in the world. While Sundar Pichai is a known face to the world, not many know about his wife who helped him make several key decisions of his life. Sundar Pichai is now earning over Rs 5 crore per day and much credit of that success goes to advice from his wife. Sundar Pichai is married to Anjali Pichai who is also an IIT graduate. Sundar Pichai has an annual salary of more than Rs 1800 crore. He had a salary package of Rs 1869 crore in 2022 which is more than the salary of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. This means he earns over Rs 5 crore per day.

Sunar Pichai has credited Anjali Pichai for his current position at Google as the executive got job offers from Twitter and Yahoo. However, his wife asked him to stay at Google. After Sundar moved to the US, the couple stayed apart for months without talking as they couldn’t afford long distance calls at that time. Reports suggest that many companies have tried to rope in Pichai but his wife Anjali has advised him against leaving Google. Due to Anjali’s advice, Sundar Pichai is about to become a ‘rare’ billionaire.

With the AI boom, Google is reaching new heights each day. Riding on the wave, Sundar Pichai is about to become a billionaire as his net worth is around 1 billion dollars (Rs 8342 crore). Sundar Pichai’s feat is quite rare as there are only a few non-founder billionaire tech chief executives in the world.

Native to Rajasthan’s Kota Anjali Pichai met Sundar Pichai in IIT Kharagpur while she was pursuing her graduation in chemical engineering. After graduating from IIT, she got placed at Accenture. After working at the company for three years, she moved to Intuit. Currently, Anjali Pichai is working as a Business Operation Manager in that firm.