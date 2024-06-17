Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Ratan Khatri from Chandu Champion? Matka King who earned lakhs per day in 70s, now getting own biopic starring...

This actor from royal family played same role in 61 films, was Bollywood's biggest villain, not Pran, Amrish Puri, Ajit

West Bengal: Goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express, 5 dead, several injured

Delhi-NCR weather: Heatwave conditions continue in north India, likely to become less intense from...

Meet woman, married to highest paid Indian CEO, her advice helped husband earn over Rs 5 crore per day, she is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

West Bengal train accident LIVE: 5 dead, several injured as goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express

Who is Ratan Khatri from Chandu Champion? Matka King who earned lakhs per day in 70s, now getting own biopic starring...

This actor from royal family played same role in 61 films, was Bollywood's biggest villain, not Pran, Amrish Puri, Ajit

5 oldest languages in the world

Breathtaking images of galaxies shared by NASA

Places on Earth where gravity doesn't work

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Who is Ratan Khatri from Chandu Champion? Matka King who earned lakhs per day in 70s, now getting own biopic starring...

This actor from royal family played same role in 61 films, was Bollywood's biggest villain, not Pran, Amrish Puri, Ajit

Man charged for plotting mass shooting at rapper’s concert to spark race war during elections

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, married to highest paid Indian CEO, her advice helped husband earn over Rs 5 crore per day, she is…

Sunar Pichai has credited Anjali Pichai for his current position at Google as the executive got job offers from Twitter and Yahoo.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

Meet woman, married to highest paid Indian CEO, her advice helped husband earn over Rs 5 crore per day, she is…
Anjali Pichai
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet with market cap of 2.19 trillion dollars, is the highest paid Indian CEO in the world. While Sundar Pichai is a known face to the world, not many know about his wife who helped him make several key decisions of his life. Sundar Pichai is now earning over Rs 5 crore per day and much credit of that success goes to advice from his wife. Sundar Pichai is married to Anjali Pichai who is also an IIT graduate. Sundar Pichai has an annual salary of more than Rs 1800 crore. He had a salary package of Rs 1869 crore in 2022 which is more than the salary of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. This means he earns over Rs 5 crore per day.

Sunar Pichai has credited Anjali Pichai for his current position at Google as the executive got job offers from Twitter and Yahoo. However, his wife asked him to stay at Google. After Sundar moved to the US, the couple stayed apart for months without talking as they couldn’t afford long distance calls at that time. Reports suggest that many companies have tried to rope in Pichai but his wife Anjali has advised him against leaving Google. Due to Anjali’s advice, Sundar Pichai is about to become a ‘rare’ billionaire. 

With the AI boom, Google is reaching new heights each day. Riding on the wave, Sundar Pichai is about to become a billionaire as his net worth is around 1 billion dollars (Rs 8342 crore). Sundar Pichai’s feat is quite rare as there are only a few non-founder billionaire tech chief executives in the world.

Native to Rajasthan’s Kota Anjali Pichai met Sundar Pichai in IIT Kharagpur while she was pursuing her graduation in chemical engineering. After graduating from IIT, she got placed at Accenture. After working at the company for three years, she moved to Intuit. Currently, Anjali Pichai is working as a Business Operation Manager in that firm.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'We would be happy to run a tutorial': Rajeev Chandrasekhar counters Elon Musk on EVM criticism

Shah Rukh Khan took only Re 1 signing amount for this cult film, gave bulk dates to director, later rejected it for..

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India today for iCET initiative

PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for these Google users in India, hackers can cause…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement