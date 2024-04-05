Lok Sabha Elections How Much Wealth Does Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Have | Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 3.As per Rahul's affidavit, he holds stock market investments worth Rs 4.3 crore mutual fund deposits totaling Rs 3.81 crore, and Rs 26.25 lakh in a bank account.The Congress leader also declared Rs 55,000 in cash and a total income of Rs 1.02 crore during the financial year 2022-23. Rahul is also invested in gold bonds worth Rs 15.2 lakh and has investments worth Rs 61.52 lakh. The former Congress chief's jewelry assets are worth Rs 4.2 lakh, as per the affidavit . Rahul's total assets are worth over Rs 20 crore, along with a liability of about Rs 49.7 lakh. The Congress leader filed his nomination after a mega roadshow in Wayanad