Atishi Gets Emotional As She Reads Out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s First Order From ED Custody

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi held a press conference to convey the message of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the water problems in Delhi on March 24. Addressing the press conference, Atishi informed that she got emotional after receiving the letter from Delhi CM on March 23. Currently, Arvind Kejriwal is in the custody of ED. In the press conference, she said, “Yesterday when I received this paper with his instructions my eyes got filled with tears. Even in such a situation, he is not thinking about himself, but the people of Delhi and their problems. Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t regard himself as the Chief Minister of Delhi but he regards the two crore population of Delhi as his own family. I want to tell BJP that you can confine Arvind Kejriwal but you cannot confine his love for the citizens of Delhi.”