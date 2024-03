Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

An all-time favourite sweet synonymous with Holi, Gujiya has several variants around the country - Karanji in Maharashtra, Ghughra in Gujarat, Somas in Tamil Nadu, Garijalu in Telangana, Kajjikayalu in Andhra Pradesh, and Karigadubu in Karnataka. It is, no doubt, one of the most popular and well-known festival favourites in India. But there is one bone of contention - the alleged Turkish origin of Gujiya.