India

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee injured while boarding helicopter in Durgapur

Mamata Banerjee reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel thereafter. She continued with her scheduled trip to Asansol without pause.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 02:24 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, got injured after she slipped and fell inside a helicopter in Durgapur. The incident took place after she walked up the stairs and was about to take a seat in the helicopter.  

Mamata Banerjee reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel thereafter. She continued with her scheduled trip to Asansol without pause. 

