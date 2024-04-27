West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee injured while boarding helicopter in Durgapur

Mamata Banerjee reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel thereafter. She continued with her scheduled trip to Asansol without pause.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, got injured after she slipped and fell inside a helicopter in Durgapur. The incident took place after she walked up the stairs and was about to take a seat in the helicopter.

