Watch: Arti Singh gets grand welcome at husband Dipak's house with fairy lights and fireworks, fans say '

Arti Singh shared an adorable video of her welcome at husband Dipak Chauhan's house.

Arti Singh, who recently got married to businessman Dipak Chauhan, has been sharing videos and photos from her wedding celebrations. Fans are really happy to see these glimpses and are praising the actress for her beautiful wedding outfits, her strong bond with her family, and the simple yet elegant arrangements for the wedding.

On Monday, she posted a video that features her grand and fairytale-like welcome at her husband Dipak Chauhan's home. She looked joyful, happy and emotional during the lavish reception from her new family. The welcome she got was straight out of a fairytale, with fireworks adding to the magic the moment she got out of the car.

Sharing the video, Arti wrote, "A girl has so many dreams but for me, I had never dreamt of a welcome like this! The giggle, the smile, the child-like excitement in my eyes tell you that I never knew that this is how loved I would be….A bigger family and one that makes me realize that I’m so lucky #DipakKiArti."

This video is going viral and netizens are reacting to it. Fans have been the actresses, saying that she truly deserved all the happiness. Meanwhile, Govinda put an end to the rift with his nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah at rest as he graced Arti Singh's wedding in Mumbai. Kashmera has now reacted to the superstar gracing the special occasion and blessing her kids.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kashmera Shah expressed her happiness about Govinda attending Arti Singh's wedding and said, "Of course, it was Arti’s big day toh woh sabse bada highlight tha. And then, the biggest and the most special moment for me was that mere bachchon ko ChiChi mama ka aashirwaad mila. They met him for the first time."

She further added that his presence marks a fresh beginning in the family and said, "Chi Chi mama blessing my kids without any malice marks a new beginning of our relationship with him. Woh mere mama-sasur hain, and now, my sons will also be able to know their granddad. I can now proudly sit and show them all his movies and songs. My kids were happy to finally meet him."

