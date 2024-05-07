Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Azim Premji’s Wipro partners with world’s most valuable company, Rs 307000 crore dollar firm to…

Watch: Arti Singh gets grand welcome at husband Dipak's house with fairy lights and fireworks, fans say '

Meet actress, who belongs to family of superstars, quit films after 19 flops, no single hit in 9 years; is still worth…

AAP alleges conspiracy by BJP after L-G recommends NIA investigation on Delhi CM Kejriwal

Meet star, TV’s SRK, who used to drink alcohol on set, one mistake ruined career; was jobless for 3 years, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Azim Premji’s Wipro partners with world’s most valuable company, Rs 307000 crore dollar firm to…

Watch: Arti Singh gets grand welcome at husband Dipak's house with fairy lights and fireworks, fans say '

Meet actress, who belongs to family of superstars, quit films after 19 flops, no single hit in 9 years; is still worth…

9 side effects of AC on health

7 animals whose ears can't be seen

10 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet actress, who belongs to family of superstars, quit films after 19 flops, no single hit in 9 years; is still worth…

Meet star, TV’s SRK, who used to drink alcohol on set, one mistake ruined career; was jobless for 3 years, is now...

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

HomeTelevision

Television

Watch: Arti Singh gets grand welcome at husband Dipak's house with fairy lights and fireworks, fans say '

Arti Singh shared an adorable video of her welcome at husband Dipak Chauhan's house.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 07, 2024, 09:07 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Arti Singh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Arti Singh, who recently got married to businessman Dipak Chauhan, has been sharing videos and photos from her wedding celebrations. Fans are really happy to see these glimpses and are praising the actress for her beautiful wedding outfits, her strong bond with her family, and the simple yet elegant arrangements for the wedding.

On Monday, she posted a video that features her grand and fairytale-like welcome at her husband Dipak Chauhan's home. She looked joyful, happy and emotional during the lavish reception from her new family. The welcome she got was straight out of a fairytale, with fireworks adding to the magic the moment she got out of the car. 

Sharing the video, Arti wrote, "A girl has so many dreams but for me, I had never dreamt of a welcome like this! The giggle, the smile, the child-like excitement in my eyes tell you that I never knew that this is how loved I would be….A bigger family and one that makes me realize that I’m so lucky #DipakKiArti." 

This video is going viral and netizens are reacting to it. Fans have been the actresses, saying that she truly deserved all the happiness. Meanwhile, Govinda put an end to the rift with his nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah at rest as he graced Arti Singh's wedding in Mumbai. Kashmera has now reacted to the superstar gracing the special occasion and blessing her kids. 

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kashmera Shah expressed her happiness about Govinda attending Arti Singh's wedding and said, "Of course, it was Arti’s big day toh woh sabse bada highlight tha. And then, the biggest and the most special moment for me was that mere bachchon ko ChiChi mama ka aashirwaad mila. They met him for the first time." 

She further added that his presence marks a fresh beginning in the family and said, "Chi Chi mama blessing my kids without any malice marks a new beginning of our relationship with him. Woh mere mama-sasur hain, and now, my sons will also be able to know their granddad. I can now proudly sit and show them all his movies and songs. My kids were happy to finally meet him." 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Woman demands Rs 50 lakh after receiving chicken instead of paneer

The Broken News 2 review: Jaideep Ahlawat-Sonali Bendre elevate smart satire on TV news filled with real-life references

Sanjay Dutt's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood dud, rejected by John, Suniel; sequel got cancelled, earned only...

Meet man, an Indian who sold waste at 11, worked as mechanic, now owns 22 apartments in Burj Khalifa, his net worth is..

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement