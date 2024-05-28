After Karan Johar announces Siddhant, Triptii-starrer Dhadak 2, his old Instagram post denying making film goes viral

In 2023, Karan Johar had denied that he is making any film titled Dhadak 2 and he announced the film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri on Monday.

On Monday, May 29, Karan Johar announced Dhadak 2, the spiritual sequel to his 2018 production Dhadak. Dhadak marked the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor, who starred alongside Ishaan Khatter. Slated to release on November 22 this year, Dhadak 2 will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles.

In April 2023, there had been rumours that Johar's Dharma Productions is starting a film titled Dhadak 2 with Siddhant and Triptii in the lead roles. Back then, Karan had categorically denied such rumours and had shared an Instagram Story that read, "To put this on the record and for all concerned we (Dharma Productions) are NOT making a film with the title DHADAK 2 as is being reported in various articles."

Now, as Karan has gone back on his words and announced Dhadak 2, the screenshot of his old Instagram has gone viral on social media. The same was shared on Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip with the post titled "Karan not standing true to his words Johar." Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Karan Johar's flip floping is the only consistent thing about him."

While Dhadak was the official remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat directed by Nagraj Manjule, Dhadak 2 is based on the critically-acclaimed 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal helmed by Mari Selvaraj in his directorial debut. Dhadak was directed by Shashank Khaitan, while Dhadak 2 is directed by Shazia Iqbal, known for her acclaimed short film Bebaak and the segment Homecoming in Dharma Productions and Prime Video series Love Storiyaan.

