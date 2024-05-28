Pune Porsche Crash Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teens Blood Sample Doctors Arrested

Pune Police's Crime Branch recovers Rs 3 lakh allegedly given to change teen's blood sample. The news comes after two doctors from Pune's Sassoon Hospital were arrested for allegedly manipulating the blood report of the 17-year-old boy. Arrested doctors have been sent to police custody until May 30. Following the arrest, the quasi-judicial body, the Maharashtra Medical Council, issued notices to both doctors. Notably, if the doctors are found guilty, the council could suspend their medical licenses from one day to a lifetime.