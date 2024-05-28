Meet Indian who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on road, now has Rs 20830 crore net worth, is one of richest in...

Rags to riches success stories are most inspirational and extraordinary as they prove the power of hard work and determination. One such story is of Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

He is a UAE-based Non-Resident Indian businessman who began his journey as a salesman and is currently one of the richest Indians in Dubai. His Danube Group is a billion-dollar group and constructs the largest building materials companies with diversified branches accross UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and India.

Sajan is a first-generation businessman, who was born in a middle-class family in Mumbai. In his initial days, he started as a street vendor selling books, and firecrackers. He also delivered milk to sustain his family.

His father passed away when he was just 16. Sajan then began working at his uncle's building materials shop in Kuwait in 1981. Beginning as a trainee salesman, Sajan quickly rose in position. However, the Gulf War in 1991 compelled him to return to Mumbai.

In 1993, he established the Danube Group, which is presently a diversified business conglomerate which specializes in building materials, home décor, and real estate development.

The company generated a USD 1.3 billion annual turnover in 2019. According to the website of Ministry of Economy, UAE, Sajan has a whopping net worth is USD 2.5 billion. This is around Rs 20,830 crore today.