Heat wave in Delhi: Maximum temperature in National Capital breaks record, goes up to...

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted a severe heatwave will prevail in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for the next three days, giving no relief to residents from the unrelenting heat. On Tuesday, Mungeshpur in Delhi was the hottest area in the city with the maximum temperature recorded at 49.9 degrees Celsius, while Najafgarh recorded 49.8 degrees, Narela witnessed 49.9 C, Pitampura and Pusa reported 48.5 C.

While the Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the city, recorded 45.8 degrees Celsius, 4.7 notches above normal.

In Delhi, where a red alert is currently in place, the weather office forecasted the maximum temperature on Tuesday to increase to 46 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature stood at 27 degrees Celsius.