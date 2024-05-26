Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 today: BSE Odisha Matric result 2024 to be declared shortly at bseodisha.ac.in

The Odisha CHSE 12th result 2024 will also be announced today.

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is set to announce the result of Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2024 today (May 26, 2024). The BSE Odisha Matric results will be declared at 10 am today. Once released, the BSE Odisha Class 10 result link will be activated to download to check at 11.30 am. Candidates can check BSE Odisha Class 10th results on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To download the results, candidates will require a roll number and date of birth.

The press conference will be held at 10:30 am to announce the results of BSE Odisha Class 10 following which at 11:30 am, a link to the results will be activated on the board’s website. This year 5.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the Odisha Class 10 exam across the state. The class 10 exam was held from February 20 to March 4, 2024.

Odisha 10th Result 2024: Steps to download scorecard

Visit the official website, bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Go to class 10th or the HSC result page.

On the login window, provide your roll number and date of birth.

Submit and check your result