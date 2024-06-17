Twitter
Meet Aniruddh Dave, TV star who sold wines in bars, spent 57 days on hospital bed, now winning hearts in Chandu Champion

Aniruddh Dave plays Kartik Aaryan's brother in Chandu Champion, and his performance has impressed everyone. Here's everything you need to know about the actor.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 04:47 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet Aniruddh Dave, TV star who sold wines in bars, spent 57 days on hospital bed, now winning hearts in Chandu Champion
Aniruddh Dave with Kartik Aaryan
Directed by Kabir Khan, the sport biographical drama Chandu Champion has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics since its release on Friday, June 14. The film has Kartik Aaryan playing Murlikant Petkar, India's first gold medallist at Paralympics, and his stupendous act has many people calling it the best performance of his career.

Apart from Kartik, another actor is being lauded for his brilliant performance in Chandu Champion. He is popular TV star Aniruddh Dave, who plays Jagannath Petkar, Murlikant's brother. Before Kabir Khan-directed sports drama, Aniruddh has acted in six films and all of them have failed to work at the box office, and thus, Chandu Champion is being called as his breakthrough role.

Born on July 21, 1986 in Jaipur, Aniruddh always wanted to be an actor, and thus, he even tried to join National School of Drama in Delhi but was rejected. In 2007, he headed to Mumbai and kept auditioning for films and TV shows. Meanwhile, during his struggling phase, he sold wines in bars with a daily salary of Rs 500 for four months until he bagged the titular role in Raajkumar Aaryyann in 2008.

He played leading roles in several TV shows such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Phulwa, Bandhan, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, and Patiala Babes in the next few years. Simultaneously, he also appeared in supporting roles in a few movies such as Teree Sang, Shorgul, Pranaam, and Bell Bottom among others, but all of them were massive failures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANIRUDDH (@aniruddh_dave)

In 2021, Aniruddh suffered a serious bout of Covid-19 when he spent 57 days in hospital. Recalling that dreadful period in his life, the actor told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview earlier this year, "There came a time when I had lost hope of living. I had to wear diapers. I had assumed that I would not survive. I always pray to God that this moment never comes in anyone else's life. To be honest, this is my second life." After his recovery from Covid, the actor bounced back, started giving auditions agains, and is now winning hearts for his sincere and honest performance in Chandu Champion.

