Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Two trucks meet with accident in Haryana's Jhajjar, catch fire, watch video here

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT JEE, NEET at 17 in first attempt, is class 12 topper, he wants to become..

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu dissolves his inner war cabinet amid Gaza conflict

Darshan's ex-manager Mallikarjun went missing six years ago, was accused of cheating actor of crores, vanished after...

Meet India's highest-paid singer, charges Rs 3 crore a song, is a part-timer; not Arijit, Diljit, Shreya, Sunidhi, Sonu

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Two trucks meet with accident in Haryana's Jhajjar, catch fire, watch video here

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT JEE, NEET at 17 in first attempt, is class 12 topper, he wants to become..

Darshan's ex-manager Mallikarjun went missing six years ago, was accused of cheating actor of crores, vanished after...

7 amazing health benefits of kiwi

5 films, including four blockbusters, Rajesh Khanna lost to other stars

Foods that shouldn't be eaten with tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Darshan's ex-manager Mallikarjun went missing six years ago, was accused of cheating actor of crores, vanished after...

Meet India's highest-paid singer, charges Rs 3 crore a song, is a part-timer; not Arijit, Diljit, Shreya, Sunidhi, Sonu

Salman Khan receives third death threat in five months, accused names Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi in...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Darshan's ex-manager Mallikarjun went missing six years ago, was accused of cheating actor of crores, vanished after...

Mallikarjun, the former manager of disgraced Kannada star Darshan, mysteriously disappeared years ago after a dispute with actor

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 02:45 PM IST

Darshan's ex-manager Mallikarjun went missing six years ago, was accused of cheating actor of crores, vanished after...
Darshan with Mallikarjun
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kannada star Darshan has been in the line of fire recently after being arrested for the murder of his fan Renukaswamy. The actor is currently in custody along with a dozen others, including his rumoured girlfriend Pavithra Gowda. In the wake of this, media focus has come to another controversy from Darshan’s past – the mysterious disappearance of his former manager Mallikarjun, who has not been seen since 2018 after a dispute with the star.

Who is Mallikarjun and what is his link with Darshan?

Mallikarjun B. Sankanagoudar was Darshan’s manager from 2011-18, during which time he handled his business and financial affairs. He also oversaw the Kannada star’s schedules and payments. As per an Economic Times report, Darshan entrusted Mallikarjun with his business dealings too but the latter allegedly broke that trust by conducting secret deals in Darshan’s name. The manager reportedly borrowed crores of rupees in Darshan’s name, including Rs 1 crore from actor Arjan Sarja. This created a rift between Darshan and Mallikarjun when the misdemeanour came to light.

Mallikarjun’s mysterious disappearance

It was discovered in mid-2018 that Mallikarjun had borrowed large sums from many people, assuring them they were being invested but the money was nowhere to be found. As it became a police case, Mallikarjun vanished without a trace in July 2018. It was assumed that he fled in order to escape being arrested. However, now there is speculation that given his rift with Darshan, the actor may have some hand in the disappearance. According to One India, the police are looking at this angle now.

The Renukaswamy murder case

Renukaswamy was a 33-year-old fan of Darshan, who was miffed with his rumoured girlfriend Pavithra Gowda, and accused her of causing a rift between his idol and his wife. Renukaswamy sent several lewd and threatening messages to Pavithra over social media. The police say that following this Darshan reached out to his fan club officials and got them to abduct Renukaswamy. He was kept in Bengaluru for two days where he was allegedly tortured and beaten by Darshan and several others, due to which he died. His body was discovered on June 8. Darshan, Pavithra, and the others were arrested two days later.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Brave or foolhardy? Woman bathes jaguar with pipe, video goes viral

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav gives big update on Vande Bharat trains, says India's first...

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti gets release date; here's when and where you can watch it

PM Modi, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni nourish India-Italy strategic partnership, seek to enhance ties in clean energy, AI

Nagastra-1: India’s first indigenous suicide drone

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement