Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who worked with Amitabh, Dharmendra, Anil; was paid Rs 1 lakh in 70s, failed as hero, then found success in..

PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Ireland

Tech expert dives into diverse industries: From pharmaceuticals to hi-tech cloud technologies

Elevating User Experience: The Impact of AI in E-commerce Navigation

Badshah reveals why he was forced to stop his Dallas show midway, issues apology to fans: 'This is just unacceptable'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Ireland

Tech expert dives into diverse industries: From pharmaceuticals to hi-tech cloud technologies

‘Qurbani Kay Janwar...’: Mohammad Hafeez shares cryptic tweet after Pakistan’s early T20 World Cup exit

 Mughal princesses who were brilliant in art

8 best essential oils for back pain

7 animals that can fly without wings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Badshah reveals why he was forced to stop his Dallas show midway, issues apology to fans: 'This is just unacceptable'

Darshan's 15-year-old son Vinish Darshan slams trolls after father's arrest: 'Cursing at me...'

Meet actress who became star at 17, rejected Akshay, Shah Rukh's blockbusters, disappeared from films, then became...

HomeIndia

India

Tech expert dives into diverse industries: From pharmaceuticals to hi-tech cloud technologies

Navigating the complex landscape of pharmaceuticals, our tech expert leverages the power of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to streamline processes

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 07:46 PM IST

Tech expert dives into diverse industries: From pharmaceuticals to hi-tech cloud technologies
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With unparalleled knowledge and experience, industry experts understand the intricate workings of these industries and bring transformative solutions to the table. Navigating the complex landscape of pharmaceuticals, our tech expert leverages the power of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to streamline processes, improve drug discovery, and enhance patient care. In the ever-evolving world of cloud technologies, they delve into the forefront of innovation, providing state-of-the-art solutions to businesses, and ensuring scalability, security, and efficiency.

Their versatility is complemented by an unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the curve. Fueled by curiosity, our expert constantly seeks opportunities to explore emerging technologies, identify industry pain points, and deliver tailored solutions that drive growth and propel businesses to new heights.

Intrigued by the possibilities that lie at the intersection of technology and diverse industries, our tech expert dives fearlessly into uncharted territory, revolutionising processes, and reimagining the future.

In a time when leadership and technological know-how are critical in many fields, Prasanna Begamudra Rangavittal shines as a leader in creativity and strategy. Rangavittal's career spans the pharmaceutical, healthcare, e-commerce, and high-tech industries. His success is a result of his adaptable skill set, ability to lead international teams, and visionary approach to business and technology.

Prasanna Begamudra Rangavittal has a history of always pushing the envelope in the fields of management and technology. Among his many notable accomplishments throughout his career include guiding intricate technical projects to completion, developing technical leadership in international workforces, and exhibiting extraordinary problem-solving abilities in a variety of industries.

Rangavittal's professional accomplishments demonstrate his capacity to not only adapt but also flourish in a variety of industries. Through his leadership of large-scale cloud transformation projects that resulted in considerable cost savings and GDPR implementation across federated engineering teams, he has made a significant contribution to efficiency gains, cost savings, and compliance with evolving digital standards.

Leading a team in the creation and implementation of a ground-breaking cloud-based platform, which reduced operational expenses by 70%, is one of Rangavittal's greatest accomplishments. This shows how he can use technology to gain a competitive edge and maximise profits.

Rangavittal developed innovative tactics that struck a balance between creativity and compliance to overcome the difficulties of implementing Agile methodologies in highly regulated industries. This allowed his teams to execute projects that not only met but also exceeded expectations. His ability to anticipate and capitalise on technological trends is evident in the manner in which he has set the path for improved patient care and operational efficiencies through the strategic deployment of IoT technologies in the healthcare industry.

With published works focusing on the difficulties and solutions of integrating Agile methodologies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, as well as the influence of IoT technologies on enhancing healthcare delivery, Rangavittal has made a significant contribution to the body of knowledge in technology and project management. His in-depth knowledge of market trends, obstacles, and how technology might change conventional company models and procedures is evident in these works.

Regarding the future, Rangavittal believes there is a great deal of promise in the continued industry integration of cloud computing, AI, and machine learning. His observations point to a future in which technology fosters innovation and corporate efficiency while also fostering the development of more customer-focused, long-lasting operational models.

The story of Prasanna Begamudra Rangavittal's career is one of leadership, ingenuity, and greatness. His talents and vision will surely continue to impact the global course of technology and business practices as industries continue to change in the digital age.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Former champions Sri Lanka crash out of T20 World Cup 2024

    This director never came to set, tore up script, fought crew, film was pulled from theatres after just one day because..

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Jaishankar speaks to Kuwaiti counterpart, urges early repatriation of mortal remains of Indians

    DNA TV Show: Will Modi govt review Agnipath scheme following Army survey?

    Actor Darshan case: Accused offered Rs 1 crore to officials to hide cause of death, wanted to prove...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

    How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

    In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

    Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement