'EVM standalone system, no need for OTP to...': Poll official on EVM hacking charge

Mangesh Pandilkar, brother-in-law of Ravindra Waikar was booked on Wednesday for allegedly using a mobile phone at a counting centre on June 4.

A poll official on Sunday said an EVM was a standalone system that does not need an OTP to unlock it. Vandana Suryavanshi, returning officer of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, was reacting to a report in Mid-day newspaper about a kin of Ravindra Waikar, the Shiv Sena candidate who emerged victorious there by a wafer thin margin of 48 votes, using a mobile phone connected to an EVM during vote counting on June 4.

"The EVM is a standalone system and there is no need for an OTP to unlock it. We have issued notice to Mid-day newspaper under sections 499, 505 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation and spreading false news," Suryavanshi said in a press conference on Sunday.

Mangesh Pandilkar, brother-in-law of Waikar was booked on Wednesday for allegedly using a mobile phone at a counting centre on June 4, when results of the general elections were announced, a police official said on Saturday. The Vanrai police station official said the case was registered for Pandlikar's alleged act inside a counting centre in Goregaon, which is part of Waikar's constituency.

"Pandilkar was booked on the complaint of polling personnel Dinesh Gurav. An independent candidate noticed the former using a mobile phone despite a ban on such devices at the counting centre and alerted the returning officer. The RO in turn approached Vanrai police," he said. Pandilkar has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobeying official order), the official added.

READ | NCERT chief responds to Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks, says, ‘why should we teach about…’