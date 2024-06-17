Meet Indian genuis, who was part of Chandrayaan-3 mission team, quit ISRO after 6 years due to...

Many Indian students aim to pursue higher education outside of India. Some students join foreign universities on scholarship while many take loans for their education. But today, we will tell you about Parth Tiwari, who got an offer from Stanford University (US) but he refused to accept it. Rather he chose to work at the Indian space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Parth is a former scientist who worked at ISRO for over six years. He was part of Chandrayaan-3 mission team at UR Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO. He played a key role in the design and development of India’s first successful lunar landing mission.

Parth is an IIT Guwahati alumnus who graduated in mechanical engineering in 2017. Right after his graduation, Parth had an offer from Stanford University for an MS in Aeronautics and Astronautics, but he chose to work for ISRO instead, Tech Today reported. He worked in ISRO for 6.9 years till March 2024. He then resigned from his job to pursue an Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA-EPGP) at IIM Bangalore.

He aims at refining his strategic and leadership skills to complement his technical expertise. Parth believes that the program offers an excellent opportunity to learn from a cohort of professionals across various industries.

Before joining ISRO, he worked as a research intern at the Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (ILR) at RWTH Aachen University for three months. He did his schooling from Delhi Public School, Raipur.

