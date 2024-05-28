Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

This actor made superflop debut with Kiara Advani, belongs to film family who gave 4 superstars to Bollywood, is now..

Meet Kani Kusruti, star of Cannes winner All We Imagine as Light, who once quit acting due to sexual demands from...

Watch: K-pop star Aoora channels inner Chandu Champion as he grooves to Kartik Aaryan's song 'Satyanaas'

Amid murmurs of marriage, Janhvi Kapoor has this message for rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's mother: 'So proud...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Dry fruits to transform your daily diet

Bollywood stars to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika’s second pre-wedding bash in Italy

9 films that show beauty of ageing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Blast In J&K: Three Injured After A Mysterious Blast Occurred In J&K's Samba

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

This actor made superflop debut with Kiara Advani, belongs to film family who gave 4 superstars to Bollywood, is now..

Meet Kani Kusruti, star of Cannes winner All We Imagine as Light, who once quit acting due to sexual demands from...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

Neha Sharma talks about her experience with Bollywood award shows and why she feels they are not genuine

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 28, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive
Neha Sharma (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aamir Khan is one of the most prominent and acclaimed actors of his generation. Yet, for over nearly three decades, the star has been absent from most award shows for Hindi films. He has said that he does not agree with the awards given out at most major Bollywood award shows. A number of other celebs have echoed this sentiment over the years. The latest among them is actress Neha Sharma, who says that she gave up on attending these events as she does not see them as genuine.

In a candid chat with DNA, Neha spoke about being from outside the industry and being taken aback by a number of things when she entered the industry. One of them was how most award shows are pre-decided. “I don’t go into award shows anymore because I don’t feel like they are genuine. So, I don’t want to be part of it. Obviously, this is something new to me I went there once and I realised they already know who is winning what and it’s not real,” she says.

The actress recalls her early days in the industry, when she had debuted with Crook. She tells us, “When my first film came out, I realised there is a Best Debut category, and I wasn’t nominated. I thought I wasn’t that bad, was I. But then I got to know there is a lot of lobbying there for nomination. Then there is lobbying to win. If you are not part of any lobby, you are not going to be part of the awards. I quickly realised that it’s all taken already. They know who we have to make win and who should performing, and who we have to make the next star.”

The actress clarifies that she is not bitter about how things are, but just stating facts. “I don’t want to be cynical about it but it is how it is. You realise that is how the game is,” adds Neha. She also has a word of advice for actors looking to move away from that sort of validation. She argues, “All you can do is work hard, do your work, and if it’s written in the stars for you, then the audience will support you somewhere and you will get your due sooner or later. And if you don’t then there is something better written for you somewhere.”

Neha made her OTT debut with the series Illegal in 2020. The legal drama stars her in the lead as an ambitious criminal lawyer from Delhi. The third season of Illegal is set to release on JioCinema on May 29.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shehnaaz Gill dating this popular singer? Rumoured beau breaks silence, says 'I feel good...'

Woman says poha is 'worst breakfast' in now-viral post, divides internet

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result DECLARED, direct link here

'Let us all stand and applaud': Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Farah Khan hail Payal Kapadia’s win at Cannes 2024

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking pay package, not from IIT or IIM, his salary is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement