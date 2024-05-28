SHOCKING: Man runs naked inside airplane, forces flight to turn back and then...

On Monday evening, a scheduled Virgin Australia flight from Perth, on the west coast, to Melbourne, on the east coast, was delayed by 30 minutes due to an incident that occurred early in the flight.

Police detained a man at the airport on Tuesday after he allegedly ran down the aisle of a domestic flight from Australia while nude, bringing down a flight attendant and forcing the aircraft to make an unscheduled landing.

An airline statement said that the reason for the flight's return to Perth Airport was a "disruptive passenger."

Authorities from the Australian Federal Police were awaiting the aircraft, and according to Virgin, "the disruptive guest was offloaded. According to the police, "a man was arrested after he allegedly knocked a crew member to the ground while running through the aircraft in his undies in mid-flight."

According to a police statement, "the man was transferred to hospital for assessment, where he remains."How and where the passenger undressed on the aircraft was unclear, as per reports. Police plan to issue a summons for the man to appear in a Perth court on June 14. The exact charges that he will face are still pending.

The airline expressed regret to "those affected," stressing that the safety of passengers and crew was paramount. Beyond their statements, the airline and police both declined to comment. According to Australian Broadcasting Corp., the incident did not result in any injuries.