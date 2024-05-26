6 babies killed after massive fire broke out at hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

As per a Fire Officer, the fire was extinguished completely, 11 newborns were rescued and taken to another hospital.

At least six newborns died in a massive fire broke out at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar in the national capital on Saturday night, said police.

On information, police officials and firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire. As per a Fire Officer, the fire was extinguished completely, 11 newborns were rescued and taken to another hospital.

Fire Officer Rajesh, said, "At 11:32 pm, Fire Service Control Room received information that fire broke out at a hospital...total 16 fire tenders reached the spot and fire has been extinguished completely. 2 buildings were affected by the fire, one is the hospital building and 2 floors of a residential building on the right side also caught fire...11-12 people were rescued and they were taken to hospital. Further details will be shared later".

The rescued newborns have been shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU hospital. Further details are awaited. The incident comes on a day when 27 persons were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a game zone.

(With inputs from ANI)