WATCH: UPSC aspirant denied entry for being late to exam centre, parents' reaction goes viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India's highest-paid singer, charges Rs 3 crore a song, is a part-timer; not Arijit, Diljit, Shreya, Sunidhi, Sonu

Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, began business with Rs 50000, net worth is now Rs 18330 crore, his business is

Monetize Magnet Review – Is Efficient Affiliate Marketing Even a Reality?

‘Spewing nonsense…’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Google’s Gemini and ChatGPT for…

Evaluating HighStreetPharma's Trustworthiness in 2024: Comprehensive Reviews and Insights

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's highest-paid singer, charges Rs 3 crore a song, is a part-timer; not Arijit, Diljit, Shreya, Sunidhi, Sonu

Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, began business with Rs 50000, net worth is now Rs 18330 crore, his business is

Monetize Magnet Review – Is Efficient Affiliate Marketing Even a Reality?

7 amazing health benefits of kiwi

5 films, including four blockbusters, Rajesh Khanna lost to other stars

Foods that shouldn't be eaten with tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet India's highest-paid singer, charges Rs 3 crore a song, is a part-timer; not Arijit, Diljit, Shreya, Sunidhi, Sonu

Salman Khan receives third death threat in five months, accused names Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi in...

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti gets release date; here's when and where you can watch it

HomeViral

Viral

WATCH: UPSC aspirant denied entry for being late to exam centre, parents' reaction goes viral

In the video, the aspirant's mother is seen in an unconscious state while her father is visibly distressed

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 01:12 PM IST

WATCH: UPSC aspirant denied entry for being late to exam centre, parents' reaction goes viral
Image source: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An aspirant appearing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Prelims examination was denied entry for arriving late in Gurugram. A video showing her parents in distress has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the aspirant's mother is seen in an unconscious state while her father is visibly distressed. The aspirant tries to calm him, saying, “Papa paani piyo. Kyun aise kar rahe ho. Papa hum agli baar de denge.”

Despite her reassurances, her father says that a year has been wasted. To this, she replies, "It’s not a big deal. I am still young." 

In the video it can be seen that both the father and daughter attempt to console the mother, who refuses to leave the exam centre, saying, "I won’t leave."

The user who shared the video X wrote that the incident reportedly occurred at S.D. Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Gurugram. The user said, "Heartbreaking video. Condition of Parents who came along with their daughter for the UPSC Prelims exam today, as their daughter was not allowed for being late. Exam starts at 9:30 am, and they were at the gate at 9 am but were not allowed in by the principal."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani announces massive project in neighbouring country, to make green hydro plant in…

Viral video: People form human chain to save dog trapped in water reservoir, watch

Wayanad or Raebareli? Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi likely to decide on Monday

Meet mehendi artist whose clients include Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, she charges Rs...

NEET-UG exam row: 'Transparent process will be...,' assures Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to students, parents

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement