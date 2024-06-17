WATCH: UPSC aspirant denied entry for being late to exam centre, parents' reaction goes viral

In the video, the aspirant's mother is seen in an unconscious state while her father is visibly distressed

An aspirant appearing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Prelims examination was denied entry for arriving late in Gurugram. A video showing her parents in distress has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the aspirant's mother is seen in an unconscious state while her father is visibly distressed. The aspirant tries to calm him, saying, “Papa paani piyo. Kyun aise kar rahe ho. Papa hum agli baar de denge.”

An aspirant for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Prelims examination was denied entry into the Gurugram exam center because she arrived late. A video of her parents in tears and wrath is circulating on the Internet.#UPSC | #ViralVideo | #DNAUpdates | pic.twitter.com/MpD2Rh1rEG — DNA (@dna) June 17, 2024

Despite her reassurances, her father says that a year has been wasted. To this, she replies, "It’s not a big deal. I am still young."

In the video it can be seen that both the father and daughter attempt to console the mother, who refuses to leave the exam centre, saying, "I won’t leave."

The user who shared the video X wrote that the incident reportedly occurred at S.D. Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Gurugram. The user said, "Heartbreaking video. Condition of Parents who came along with their daughter for the UPSC Prelims exam today, as their daughter was not allowed for being late. Exam starts at 9:30 am, and they were at the gate at 9 am but were not allowed in by the principal."