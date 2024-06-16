Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for three days amid heatwave; check full forecast

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar's kin booked for using phone to unlock EVM

Tiny but mighty: Buffalo calf fearlessly charges elephant to defend mom, viral video

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Mundka factory, 35 fire engines at spot

Section 144 imposed in Noida, Greater Noida till June 19 due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for three days amid heatwave; check full forecast

Tiny but mighty: Buffalo calf fearlessly charges elephant to defend mom, viral video

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Mundka factory, 35 fire engines at spot

Eid al-Adha 2024: 6 sweet dishes to enjoy on Bakrid

7 animals that can live months without food

Bollywood actresses who are married to millionaire businessmen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

Bollywood's most expensive film was huge flop, starred three superstars, director contemplated suicide, earned just...

HomeIndia

India

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar's kin booked for using phone to unlock EVM

An independent candidate noticed Pandilkar using a mobile phone despite a strict ban on such devices at the counting centre

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 01:57 PM IST

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar's kin booked for using phone to unlock EVM
Image source: X/@RavindraWaikar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mangesh Pandilkar, the brother-in-law of newly elected Mumbai North West Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar, faces legal trouble after allegedly using a mobile phone at a vote counting centre on June 4, the day the Lok Sabha Election results were announced. The police lodged a case against Pandilkar for this act, which took place in Goregaon, part of Waikar's constituency.

The incident came to light following a complaint by polling personnel Dinesh Gurav. An independent candidate noticed Pandilkar using a mobile phone despite a strict ban on such devices at the counting centre.

Notably, Pandilkar was booked under Indian Penal Code section 188 for disobeying an official order.

Reports emerged on Sunday suggesting that Pandilkar might have been using his phone to unlock the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

According to Mid-Day report, the mobile phone was possibly used to generate an OTP required for unlocking the EVM at the NESCO Centre during the vote counting.

The Vanrai police have sent the mobile phone to the Forensic Science Laboratory to retrieve data and call records. "We are also checking if the mobile phone was used for any other reason," a police official stated, according to the report.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Former champions Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024, USA qualify for Super 8

ITR Filing 2023-24: Check eligibility criteria, key documents required to file income tax return online

Income Tax Return: Here's how salaried taxpayers can file it online for FY23-24

'He doesn't know how to...': Shahid Afridi slams Babar Azam for replacing Shaheen Afridi as T20I captain

Ahead of House Of The Dragon 2 release, here's everything you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement