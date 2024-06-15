‘Presented India's perspective on world stage’: PM Modi shares glimpses of highlights from G7 Summit in Italy

Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared highlights from his participation in the G7 Summit at Italy and said that he presented India's perspective on the world stage.

Image: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared highlights from his participation in the G7 Summit at Italy and said that he presented India's perspective on the world stage.

A video shared by PM Modi shows glimpses of the highlights of his visit to Italy including his arrival in Italy to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's welcome at the venue of the G7 Summit in Apulia city in Italy.

Meloni greeted PM Modi with a 'namaste' and the two leaders then posed for a picture for the cameras.

The video showed moments from PM Modi's bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

In the video, PM Modi can be seen interacting with Pope Francis and they held talks while walking together. PM Modi also interacted with other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as the President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He also held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as they met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

The video also included the moment of PM Meloni clicking a selfie with PM Modi.
Sharing the video on his X platform, PM Modi wrote, "An important G7 Summit, where I presented India's perspective at the world stage. Here are highlights." Notably, PM Modi on Saturday returned to Delhi after attending the G7 Summit in Apulia at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

The G7 summit, where India was invited as an 'Outreach Country,' had participation from the seven member countries, the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union. It was India's 11th and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

 At the G7 Summit, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to advocating for the well-being of the Global South, emphasising the significance of Africa in global affairs. He underscored India's dedication to fostering close ties with Africa, citing the landmark moment when the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during India's presidency.

He addressed the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean, touching upon various subjects, including the transformative role of technology in human progress.

"Spoke at the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa and Mediterranean. 

Highlighted a wide range of subjects, notably, the wide scale usage of technology for human progress. The rise of technology in various aspects of human life has also reaffirmed the importance of cyber security. Spoke about how India is leveraging AI for its development journey. It is important that AI remain transparent, secure, accessible and responsible," said PM Modi in a post on X.

He emphasised the importance of cybersecurity in light of the widespread usage of technology and highlighted India's efforts in leveraging AI for development while ensuring transparency, security, accessibility, and responsibility.

On the energy front, PM Modi outlined India's approach focused on availability, accessibility, affordability, and acceptability.He reaffirmed India's commitment to fulfilling its Climate Change Conference of the Parties (CoP) commitments ahead of schedule and emphasised India's efforts to transition towards a sustainable, green era based on the principles of Mission LiFE.

In addition, PM Modi highlighted the "Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam" campaign aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and making the planet more habitable for future generations.
"As far as energy is concerned, India's approach is based on availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability. We are working to fulfil our CoP commitments before the designated time period. India is working to usher in a Green Era, based on the principles of Mission LiFE. Also highlighted the campaign "Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam" to make our planet more sustainable," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

After concluding his visit to Italy, PM Modi in a post on X stated, "Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations."

"I thank the people and government of Italy for their warm hospitality," he added.
Italy, which invited PM Modi for the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions, is India's fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union, with bilateral trade currently standing at USD 15 billion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
