Elon Musk's xAI is hiring for a six-month role to enhance AI models offering a salary of ....

Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, is on the lookout for bilingual experts to join as AI Tutors. This job opportunity is a part of xAI's mission to develop advanced AI systems that aim to help people understand the universe better. The new position offers a unique chance to contribute to this mission by providing multilingual data, which will improve the AI models. The role is open for applicants from India, with the option to work remotely, though salaries may vary depending on the location.

The position, titled "AI Tutor - Bilingual," is a temporary, remote job for a six-month period. Those hired will be responsible for generating and labeling data that xAI will use to train its AI models. To qualify, candidates must be fluent in English and at least one other language, such as Hindi, French, Chinese, or Arabic. The tasks will involve working with xAI's specialized software to label and input data accurately. Successful candidates will collaborate closely with the company’s technical team to ensure that the data produced is of high quality and meets the requirements for the AI's multilingual capabilities.

In addition to data labeling, AI Tutors will participate in projects to improve xAI's generative AI models. This means not only working with data but also using strong language skills and research abilities to handle content accurately in both English and the additional language. The company is looking for individuals who have experience in fields like technical writing, journalism, or professional writing, especially those who are skilled in one or more of the specified languages. A strong interest in technology and innovation, as well as excellent communication skills, are important for this role.

Applicants will undergo a selection process that includes language assessments to ensure they can handle content accurately in both English and the additional language. The job offers an hourly rate ranging from $35 to $65 (about ₹2,900 to ₹5,400), depending on the applicant’s skills and experience. This full-time position requires availability from Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM, based on the candidate's local time zone. Full-time employees will also receive benefits like medical and dental coverage. The final pay will vary based on qualifications, experience, and location.

For individuals in India, this job offers the opportunity to work on global AI challenges from home while earning a competitive international salary. Elon Musk's xAI is looking for passionate individuals who want to make a difference in the fast-growing AI industry. If you speak Hindi or another specified language fluently and have a passion for technology, this could be a great chance to get involved in an exciting AI project.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

