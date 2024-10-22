While promoting 'vagina tightening' tablets, Nia Sharma is shown struggling with various loose items, such as a dress, a bottle cap, and her shoelaces.

Television actress Nia Sharma faced significant backlash on social media after she shared a post promoting women’s health supplements aimed at 'tightening the vagina.' Many netizens, particularly women, criticized her for spreading misinformation and labeled the post as 'disgusting.'

In the promotional video, Nia is shown struggling with various loose items, such as a dress, a bottle cap, and her shoelaces. She then changes into a dress that fits her perfectly, which many find problematic in the context of what she is promoting. In the clip, she can be heard saying, "Do it right, keep it tight".

One of them wrote, "Is this for real??? What a shame to do this. It's 2024 and you're still promoting this????? Horrible." The second one said, "The worst thing a woman can promote....shame." The third one said, "Shame on you. Seriously. This is pathetic." The fourth one said, "Horrible horrible horrible! It’s 2024 and yet this unscientific nonsense is being peddled. First that vaginal whitening cream and now this!"

Another said, "That's extremely low Nia, lower than your low waist clothes. I hope the payment for this endorsement was worth making 100s and 1000s of women even more insecure in this already fucked up society."

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma left fans disappointed after she announced the news of not participating in Bigg Boss 18 despite her name being announced as the ‘first confirmed contestant’ of Salman Khan’s show at the finale of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress got a lot of backlash for making it a ‘publicity stunt’ and she has now finally broken her silence on the same.

Explaining about what went behind not participating in Bigg Boss 18, despite Rohit Shetty announcing her name on National TV, Nia Sharma told Pinkvilla, "It was Colors. I was told at the very last minute. I was supposed to go for Laughter Chefs integration, but a few days after the announcement, Laughter Chefs got canceled. So eventually, when I was supposed to go, and I wasn't supposed to go, the whole thing was to create a buzz, and I think they succeeded very well."

She revealed why she supported their planning and said, "If it was when planning or anything like that, it's okay to play along. I could not write the next day. People told me so many harsh words even though I apologized humbly. I was not supposed to put up a note. All that was done by the Colors team. It was their strategy, and it was up to them. I am working for them, and if they are doing something in my name, it's completely alright.”

