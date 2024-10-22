The Met Office also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Purulia and Bankura districts on October 24 and 25.

The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Monday intensified and is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23 and reach the coasts adjoining Odisha and West Bengal the next day, bringing heavy rain in the two states for three days till Friday, the Met office said.

Advising fishermen not to venture into the sea between October 23 and 25, the weathermen warned that wind speed is likely to reach 60 kilometres per hour (kmph) along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts from Wednesday and gradually increase to 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, from October 24 night till October 25 morning.

The India Meteorological Department said, "…the system is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and early morning October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph with gusting 120 kmph." The IMD has issued a red warning (take action) of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning in Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha on October 24.

For West Bengal, the Met Office forecast heavy rain in the coastal districts of Purba and Paschim Medinipur and North and South 24 Parganas on October 23.

The inauguration of the Rs 450 crore modern passenger terminal at Bengal's Petrapole on the Indo-Bangladesh border which was scheduled to be inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah on October 23, has also been postponed in view of the impending cyclone Dana, an official said.

President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled three-day visit to Odisha from Wednesday has been postponed in view of the impending cyclone that is likely to hit the state's coast on October 25.

Murmu was scheduled to visit Bangriposi, Uparbeda, Rairangpur, Puri and Bhubaneswar during her stay.

The Odisha government also urged tourists to leave the coastal pilgrim town of Puri before the cyclone hits the state's coast by October 24 night and October 25 morning.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the officials to ensure 100 per cent evacuation of people from areas likely to be affected by the cyclone.

He also directed the officials to stock food, drinking water and medicines in cyclone shelters in adequate quantity.

Majhi urged people not to panic as the state government is fully prepared to face the eventuality.

Issuing an instruction to officials to remain prepared to restore road communication, telecommunication and electricity supply in vulnerable areas, he said his government has set a “Zero Casualty” target in the cyclone which has been named Dana.

Majhi also directed the district collectors of Puri and Jagtsinghpur to ensure that the fishermen return to the shore before the cyclone hits the state's shore. A total of 11 fishermen from the two districts are in the sea.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in Bhubaneswar that Odisha is likely to be mostly affected as high-speed wind and extremely heavy rainfall will come along with the cyclone.

The IMD sounded an orange warning (get ready to take action) of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) along with thunderstorms and lightning for isolated places in Kendrapada, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts.

A Yellow warning (be aware) of heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorms with lightning has also been issued for isolated places in Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said that the state has already moved Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel to the vulnerable areas while the NDRF teams would reach there on Tuesday. This apart, fire service personnel have also been sent to the possible cyclone-affected areas.

“The rescue and relief teams to remain present at vulnerable areas before the cyclone hits the state,” Pujari said.

He said that the Centre has also allocated a helicopter to be used in the rescue and relief operations. The chopper will be at the government hangar in the airport here by October 23.

Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja at a video conferencing with the Cabinet Secretary TV Somananthan has apprised the centre about the state's preparedness.

In West Bengal, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy downpours at one or two places is likely in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and Jhargram districts on October 24 and 25, the IMD said.

The Met Office also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Purulia and Bankura districts on October 24 and 25.

