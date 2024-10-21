Ananya, also known as Ananyashree Birla, is a singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur.

Ananya Birla, 28, the eldest daughter of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, and her brother Aryaman Vikram Birla, 25, have been appointed as directors of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL). This marks the fifth generation of the Birla family to take on leadership roles within the $60 billion business empire.

"Ananya and Aryaman bring a wealth of experience in entrepreneurship and business development. The board believes their modern insights and business acumen will benefit ABFRL," the company said in a statement.

Ananya, also known as Ananyashree Birla, is a singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. She made her musical debut in 2016 and has collaborated with international artists like Sean Kingston, Afrojack, and Mood Melodies.

Ananya Birla: Education

She completed her schooling at the American School of Bombay in Mumbai and pursued further studies at the University of Oxford in England.

Ananya Birla: Music Career

In 2020, she became the first Indian artist to sign with Maverick Management in Los Angeles.

Ananya Birla: Entrepreneur

Ananya is the founder of Svatantra Microfin, a microfinance company focused on empowering rural women. She also founded Ikai Asai and co-founded Mpower, an initiative for mental health support.

Awards and Recognitions

She was recognized as the Young Business Person of 2016 by ET Panache Trendsetters and was listed among GQ’s Most Influential Indians in 2018.

Net Worth

As per reports by Financial Express, Ananya Birla net worth is Rs 1093008278 crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) is part of the prominent Indian conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group. With revenues of USD 1.7 billion and a retail footprint of 11.9 million square feet as of March 31, 2024, ABFRL is India’s first billion-dollar fashion powerhouse, offering a sophisticated portfolio of top fashion brands and diverse retail formats.