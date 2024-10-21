This Bollywood actress to reportedly perform an item song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu set the screens on fire with her sizzling movies in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. However, she denied reports of doing an item song in Pushpa 2. Now if the reports are to be believed, a Bollywood actress is all set to perform an item song in Pushpa 2.

The actress we are talking about has recently given a blockbuster and wooed the audience with her performance in the film. She is Shraddha Kapoor. According to a report in 123Telugu, Makers of Pushpa 2 have zeroed in on Shraddha Kapoor for the part. The publication stated that Kapoor is set to sizzle with Allu in a special song.

Shraddha Kapoor has been riding high on success ever since her last release, Stree 2 became a huge box-office success. The Rajkummar Rao co-starrer impressed the audience and made the actress one of the most talked about actresses in the industry currently. Now according to reports, the actress will be charging more than Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged for Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for the dance performance.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively. Pushpa 2: The Rule is said to be one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema and is scheduled to release on December 6 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor recently talked about seeking films offering substance over quantity and said, “There was a time when I was doing films back to back, now it’s become the opposite. It’s like one film in three years. That happened with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Baaghi 3 and it’s fine. I have found my comfort in that now. I want to be a part of films where I feel fulfilled as an actor and (where) I can push myself as an actor as well. (I) definitely (want to) do something different than I have done before.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.