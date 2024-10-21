The upcoming bullet train will be a game-changer, promising to boost India’s railway infrastructure and set new standards for speed and efficiency

Indian Railways, known for its vast network, is set to take a giant leap with the introduction of an indigenous bullet train. Inspired by Japan’s Shinkansen E5, the new high-speed train is expected to reach a speed of 320 km/h, though its commercial operating speed will be 250 km/h. This project aims to transform the stature of Indian Railways, and all manufacturing will be done within India.

The first trial run of this locally made bullet train will take place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad track. According to senior railway officials, the blueprint is nearly complete, and construction is expected to begin by the end of 2024. If all goes as planned, the train could be operational by 2027. However, full details on the timeline are yet to be released.

This new venture adds to Indian Railways' already impressive legacy. With over 115,000 kilometres of track, Indian Railways holds the title of the largest railway network in Asia and the second largest in the world. It has been connecting people since 1853, when the first passenger train ran from Mumbai to Thane, covering 33 kilometres with 400 passengers.

While the Howrah-Amritsar Mail is known as India’s slowest train, the current fastest is the Vande Bharat Express, which runs at 130 km/h.

