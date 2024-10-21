Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra are often seen fighting with each other in the Bigg Boss 18. But now, have they mended ways after sharing a steamy kiss?

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 18, telecast on Colors TV on October 20 saw Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain inside the house. The four of them are currently seen in the cooking-based show Laughter Chefs on the same channel. While the four of them were talking to the contestants, a huge fight broke out between Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra.

Their war of words began after Karan said to Avinash, "Papa aa gaye hain idhar toh tu tameez sikh ke hi jaaega (Now that your father is here, you will only go home after learning some manners)", to which Avinash got offended, charged at him, and warned him not to bring family members in between their fights. Now, a viral video has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), which shows Avinash and Karan sharing a steamy kiss with each other after their fight.

This four-second clip is an AI-generated fake video and was shared by an account named BB Roasters. It was captioned, "Two souls, one tangled fate: the love-hate saga of #AvinashMishra and #KaranVeerMehra." No kiss actually happened during the show. The other contestants asked Karan and Avinash to stop their fights in front of the guests, and they went back to their seats.

After Krushna, Sudesh, Ankita, and Vicky left the house, Bigg Boss announced that Hema Sharma has become the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18. After Hema's eviction and apart from Karan and Avinash, the other contestants left inside Bigg Boss 18 are Chahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Hema Sharma,Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan, and Shrutika Arjun.

