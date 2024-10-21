The brand has launched four exclusive gift boxes, perfect for Diwali gifting

This festive season, IRIS Home Fragrances, renowned for its premium fragrance offerings, unveils a fresh new range of four exquisite Diwali gift sets, specially designed to light up homes during the celebrations. With an unwavering commitment to quality and authenticity, IRIS brings luxury and warmth into living spaces, transforming them with expertly curated fragrances.

Crafted to evoke the essence of Diwali, these exclusive IRIS Botanics gift boxes combine sophistication with the traditional spirit of the festival. Perfect for gifting, they offer a blend of elegance and festive joy.

The collection features:

IRIS Botanics Lavender and Mint Gift Set: An ideal choice for those seeking tranquility amid the festivities. The soothing blend of lavender with refreshing mint creates a serene, peaceful environment. This set includes reed diffusers, candles, wax melts, and tealights to bring calm to any setting.

An ideal choice for those seeking tranquility amid the festivities. The soothing blend of lavender with refreshing mint creates a serene, peaceful environment. This set includes reed diffusers, candles, wax melts, and tealights to bring calm to any setting. IRIS Botanics Ylang and Bergamot Gift Set: Celebrate Diwali with the vibrant fusion of exotic ylang-ylang and uplifting bergamot. Featuring pillar candles, potpourri, vaporizer oils, and floater candles, this set spreads festive energy and positivity throughout the home.

Celebrate Diwali with the vibrant fusion of exotic ylang-ylang and uplifting bergamot. Featuring pillar candles, potpourri, vaporizer oils, and floater candles, this set spreads festive energy and positivity throughout the home. IRIS Botanics Lilac and Peony Gift Set: Infused with the delicate fragrance of lilac and peony, this set creates an atmosphere of love and warmth. It includes fragrance beads, reed diffusers, and votive candles, offering a romantic and graceful touch to your home decor.

Infused with the delicate fragrance of lilac and peony, this set creates an atmosphere of love and warmth. It includes fragrance beads, reed diffusers, and votive candles, offering a romantic and graceful touch to your home decor. IRIS Botanics Tea Rose and Agarwood Gift Set: Combining the timeless elegance of tea rose with the richness of agarwood, this luxurious set strikes the perfect balance between tradition and modern sophistication. Ideal for Diwali, it features reed diffusers, votive candles, and other fragrance essentials.

Kiran Ranga, Managing Director and Master Fragrance Creator at Ripple Fragrances said, “Our Diwali collection is designed to encapsulate the joy and warmth of the season. Each fragrance has been thoughtfully crafted to elevate the celebration, offering a harmonious blend of tradition and luxury.”

Known for its dedication to excellence and creating unforgettable fragrance experiences, IRIS Home Fragrances continues to set new standards in the home fragrance industry with this latest launch.

The exquisite gift sets are available at IRIS Aroma Boutique stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and irishomefragrances.com. Prices are set at Rs. 1,799/-, with a range of options to suit every gifting need, making them the perfect choice to share joy this Diwali.

About Ripple Fragrances

The IRIS dream is to create sensory delight through fragrance and form. From fragrant oils to reed diffusers, Iris covers aroma in every form. The fragrance of beautifully designed Iris products has a revitalising effect on ambience and enhances the aesthetics of space, too. Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd is a division of the NR Group, with headquarters in Mysore. The NR Group was established in 1948 and is the market leader in incense sticks with its flagship brand Cycle. The NR Group is vertically integrated into the fragrance domain. It is one of the few Indian marketing companies that creates and blends its perfumes in-house. NESSO, a subsidiary of the NR Group, manufactures floral and herbal extracts. It is a global leader in terms of market share in Tuberose and Jasmine extracts.

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)