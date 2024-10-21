The provisional answer key was released on October 4, 2024. The objection window was opened on October 3 and closed on October 8, 2024.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce the SSC CGL 2024 Tier I results soon. Once announced, SSC CGL 2024 Tier I result will be announced on the official website ssc.gov.in. The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 was conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various national exam centers. The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

The provisional answer key was released on October 4, 2024. The objection window was opened on October 3 and closed on October 8, 2024. A total of 17,727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts will be filled across various Ministries, Departments, and Organizations of the Government of India, through the SSC CGL 2024 recruitment drive.

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live Updates: Steps to Download the Scorecard