Delhi Blast Update Delhi Police Probe Khalistani Link In Mysterious Blast Near CRPF School

Following a powerful explosion on Sunday that breached the wall of a CRPF school in Rohini, Delhi, a multi-agency investigation was started to identify the cause of the explosion and identify the individuals responsible. But according to a senior police official, the authorities are looking into a potential Khalistani connection to the explosion, as PTI reported. Search efforts are being conducted by National Security Guard (NSG) Commandos following the explosion that happened on Sunday outside the CRPF school in Prashant Vihar, Rohini, New Delhi.