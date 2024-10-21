The BCCI recently announced the IPL 2025 retention rules, stating that any Indian cricketer who has not participated in any international matches over the last five seasons can be retained as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore.

Legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, has yet to disclose his future plans. The 43-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was last seen playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and there have been no updates about him since then.

While it has been reported that the 2024 IPL season would mark his final appearance in the cash-rich league, Dhoni has not officially confirmed his retirement, nor has his IPL team. In fact, there are reports suggesting that he may participate in the 2025 edition of the IPL, representing the five-time champions once again.

The BCCI recently announced the IPL 2025 retention rules, stating that any Indian cricketer who has not participated in any international matches over the last five seasons can be retained as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore. Following this rule change, it appears increasingly likely that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play in the IPL 2025 for the Chennai-based franchise.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that the legendary cricketer MSD has not yet revealed his future plans.

The franchise is eager for Dhoni to participate in the 2025 edition of the IPL, but the final decision rests solely with him. Dhoni is expected to inform the team owners of his decision before October 31, which is also the deadline for announcing player retention.

“We also want Dhoni to play in the CSK team. But Dhoni has not confirmed it to us yet. Dhoni said, ‘I will tell you before October 31.’ We hope that he will play,” Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Sports Vikatan.

He further added, "You will get the chance to see MS Dhoni again. He is fit, batting at a strike rate of 200, keeping well, and that is why I believe the rules will keep changing till he wants to play. If he wants to play in the IPL, he will play. He is such a big player, such a big match-winner, and has been a leader for CSK."

Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most capped player in IPL history, currently ranks sixth on the list of leading run scorers. In the 14 matches of IPL 2024, he amassed 161 runs at a strike rate of 220.55, with only three dismissals.

As speculation continues regarding Dhoni's availability, Chennai Super Kings are preparing to retain captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube, and pacer Matheesha Parthirana ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.