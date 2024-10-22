Hyundai Motor India is the second-biggest carmaker in India, following Japan's Maruti Suzuki.

Hyundai Motor India, part of South Korean automotive giant Hyundai Motor, is set to make its stock market debut on Tuesday. Shares of the automobile company will start trading on the Indian stock market, following last week's $3.3 billion IPO subscription process.

It marks Hyundai Motor's first listing outside South Korea and the largest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market, surpassing the previous record set by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in 2022, which then raised $2.5 billion. The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 1,865-Rs 1,960 per share. The IPO is a pure offer for sale (OFS) and the entire proceeds will go to the promoter.

Hyundai Motor India is the second-biggest carmaker in India, following Japan's Maruti Suzuki. Industry observers are keen on whether the company can enhance its local competitiveness through the listing on the Indian stock market.

The South Korean automotive giant has made aggressive investments in India in recent years. Last year, Hyundai acquired General Motors' manufacturing plant in India's western city of Pune. The company is currently upgrading the facility with a smart manufacturing system, aiming to achieve a production capacity of over 200,000 units annually.

Once the Pune plant becomes operational in the second half of next year, Hyundai Motor India will have a combined annual production capacity of 1 million units when leveraging both the Chennai and Pune plants.

Hyundai plans to introduce the Creta EV, which is the electric version of the company's first India-specific Creta SUV, in 2025. The model will be the first EV produced locally at the Chennai plant. The company plans to introduce five EV models in the Indian market by 2030 to meet the growing demand for EVs in the country.

Additionally, Hyundai Motor plans to expand the number of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in India to 485 by 2030. Together with affiliate Kia Corp., Hyundai Motor has entered into a strategic partnership with Indian battery giant Exide Energy this year.

(With inputs from IANS)