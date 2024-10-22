In a post-match press conference, he said, “We don’t change our mindset based on one game or one series.”

Rohit Sharma’s chat during the Test series against New Zealand has gone viral and is trending on social media. During the field, Rohit was heard telling Ravichandran Ashwin, ‘Lefty ko out karna hai yaar mereko. Zyada hero ban raha hai wo,” which translates to “I want to dismiss the left-handed batter. He is trying to be oversmart.” This humorous exchange not only made the atmosphere less serious during a rather tense game but also showed Rohit’s competitive spirit.

Even after India lost the match by eight wickets, Rohit was very optimistic and said that one loss would not make a difference to their approach towards Test cricket. In a post-match press conference, he said, “We don’t change our mindset based on one game or one series.” This statement is an affirmation of his intention to remain a fearless person regardless of the circumstances that he faces.

In the test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, India was bowled out for 46 in the first innings but came back strongly in the second innings, scoring 462. Rohit noted that such resilience is key to their strategy: ‘When you are actually behind, you want to try and do extraordinary things and play without any fear.’ This mindset has been made possible by his leadership style in the team.

Rohit also applauded New Zealand’s batters and especially Rachin Ravindra, who played well against the Indian spinners. He noted that Ravindra’s effort was a pressure on his bowlers, and this explained the competitiveness of the match.

As India gets set for the next Test match against New Zealand, Rohit’s ability to crack jokes while also setting the right tone for the team makes him not only a captain but also a voice for the team. His capacity to play both the jester and the lover at the same time is important because the team needs to regroup from this loss.