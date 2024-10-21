Today, IAS Neha Bhosle serves as SDO, Assistant Collector and Project Officer, ITDP, Kinwat, Nanded, Maharashtra.

Many aspirants overcome numerous challenges each year to successfully crack the UPSC Civil Services exam, widely regarded as the toughest recruitment test in the world. People devote years of their lives to preparing for it, and there are even instances where candidates have juggled full-time jobs while working towards their IAS/IPS dreams.

One such inspiring journey is that of IAS Neha Bhosle. Her determination to succeed in everything she undertakes is truly motivational.

IAS Neha Bhosle: Educational Background

Born and raised in Mumbai, Neha Bhosle was always academically driven. She chose Science in Classes 11 and 12, eventually pursuing an Engineering degree from Mumbai University.

IAS Neha Bhosle: MBA Journey

After completing her engineering, Neha scored an impressive 99.36 percentile in the CAT exam and secured a seat at the prestigious IIM Lucknow, where she pursued her MBA. Post-MBA, she worked for three years at a leading Indian conglomerate. During her time working, Neha developed a passion for clearing the UPSC Civil Services Exam and began her preparations.

In 2017, while still employed full-time, Neha attempted the UPSC exam for the first time but did not clear it. However, this setback only strengthened her resolve, and she decided to double down on her efforts.

After her first attempt, Neha quit her job in 2017 to fully dedicate herself to her studies. On her third attempt in 2019, she successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 15.

Today, IAS Neha Bhosle serves as a SDO, Assistant Collector and Project Officer, ITDP, Kinwat, Nanded, Maharashtra.