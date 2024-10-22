Some individuals possess such remarkable motivation that they achieve significant milestones early in life, serving as a source of inspiration for many. One notable example is IAS officer Ishwarya Ramanathan, who successfully passed the UPSC examination twice by the age of 24.

Originating from Cuddalore, a coastal district in Tamil Nadu, Ishwarya encountered numerous natural disasters throughout her childhood, including floods, cyclones, and heavy rainfall. The 2004 tsunami had a particularly profound effect on her life. During this challenging period, she was inspired by the actions of collector Gagandeep Singh Bedi, which left a lasting impression on her aspirations.



Additionally, Ishwarya's family's financial situation motivated her to aim for greater achievements. Her father, R. Ramanathan, works as a cashew farmer, while her mother, who married young and later secured a government position, encouraged Ishwarya to pursue her goal of becoming a collector.



Ishwarya began her journey by earning an engineering degree from Anna University in Chennai in 2017. While still in college, she started preparing for the UPSC exam with coaching support. In her first attempt, she achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 630 and was appointed to the Railway Accounts Service. However, her ambition to become an IAS officer drove her to try again.



In her second attempt in 2019, Ishwarya cleared the UPSC exam with an impressive AIR of 47, fulfilling her dream of becoming an IAS officer. In a post-result interview, she mentioned that this aspiration was rooted in her childhood dreams and supported by her mother.



At just 24 years old, Ishwarya became one of India's youngest IAS officers and is currently serving as the Sub-Collector and SDM in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. Beyond her professional responsibilities, she is also active on social media platforms like Instagram, where she has amassed over 100,000 followers.