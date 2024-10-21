Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Congress Accuses BJP Of Manipulating Voters’ Lists Ahead Of Poll

On "manipulating voters’ lists in Maharashtra and Jharkhand" allegations against BJP, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole says, "We held a joint press conference the other day in Mumbai...We had levelled these allegations that day. That is the truth. Fearing a defeat, the BJP is strangling the democratic system. We have provided proof to Election Commission. EC should be alert and not become servitors to Central Government, this is our suggestion to them."