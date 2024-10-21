This significant development comes just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for the 16th BRICS Summit, scheduled for October 22-23.

In a significant development, India and China have reached an agreement on the patrolling arrangements along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The agreement was reached ahead of the BRICS Summit which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who addressed a special media briefing ahead of PM Modi's visit to Russia for the BRICS Summit, said as a result of the discussions with the Chinese interlocuters an agreement has been arrived at on patroling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas.

He said this is leading to dis-engagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that arose after action by Chinese military in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

"We have been in discussion with Chinese interlocuters through WMCC as was mentioned earlier and at the military level as well through meetings of the military commanders at various levels. These discussions have in the past resulted in the resolution of standoffs at various locations. You are also aware that there were a few locations where the standoff had not been resolved," he said.

"Now as a result of the discussions that have taken place over the last several weeks an agreement has been arrived at on patroling arrangements along the line of actual control in the India-China border areas and this is leading to dis-engagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020." Though no information is yet available on PM Modi's bilateral meetings on the sidelines of BRICS Summit, the agreement on patrolling arrangements could pave the way for a meeting between PM Modi and the Chinese President. MEA had said after the last Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held in August that the two sides had "a frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on the situation along the LAC to narrow down the differences".

"In line with the guidance provided by two Foreign Ministers' meetings in Astana and Vientiane in July 2024 to accelerate their discussion, and building on the WMCC meeting held last month, the two sides had a frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to narrow down the differences and find early resolution of the outstanding issues. For this, they further agreed for intensified contact through diplomatic and military channels," MEA said in a release.

It said the two sides have decided to jointly uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in border areas in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two Governments. The release reiterated that restoration of peace and tranquility, and respect for LAC are the essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations. The WMCC meeting was held in Beijing. PM Modi will visit Russia on October 22, 23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, being held in Kazan, under the Chairmanship of Russia.

The Summit, themed 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,' will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues.

MEA said in a release that the Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration. It said PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)