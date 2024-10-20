In the viral clip, the slain Hamas Chief can be heard saying that "killing him would be the greatest gift Israel could give him".

An old video of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in an Israeli minilitary operation, is going viral on social media. In the viral clip, the slain Hamas Chief can be heard saying that "killing him would be the greatest gift Israel could give him".

‘The greatest gift the occupation can give me is to kill me… today, I’m 59 years old and truthfully, I prefer to be killed by an F-16 or missiles than die from COVID, from a stroke… at 60 we are closer to death… I prefer to die a martyr than to die a meaningless death.’ pic.twitter.com/6SLUltBLHV — Jennine K. (@jennineak) October 18, 2024

"The greatest gift the enemy and the occupation can give me is to assassinate me so I can go to Allah as a martyr by their hand," Yahya Sinwar said. He went on to say that he "would rather prefer to die a martyr than die a meaningless death".

Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 massacres, was killed in an Israeli military operation in Rafah, earlier this week.

"Mass murderer Yahya Sinwar, who was responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7, was killed today by IDF soldiers," Israel's foreign minister said in an official statement, which was later confirmed by the terror outfit.

Who was Yahya Sinwar?

Yahya Sinwar was the mastermind of the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas last year, which claimed nearly 1,200 lives and took 250 hostage. Sinwar took over the charge of the terrorist group after the killing of former Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Haniyeh, too, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, earlier this year. led the group's security wing since its early days.