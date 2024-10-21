In response to the recent threats, security measures at airports across India have been increased

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu announced on Monday that individuals caught making hoax bomb calls to airlines will be added to a no-fly list. The government is also considering amending the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation (SUASCA) Act, 1982, to address such incidents more strictly.

Recently, both Indian and international airlines have faced a series of bomb threats, all of which were false. These hoaxes disrupted flight operations, causing panic among passengers and increasing pressure on aviation security.

At a press conference, Naidu emphasised the seriousness of these threats. "Even though they are hoaxes, we cannot take them lightly," he said. Naidu added that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is working closely with the Union Home Ministry to handle the issue. He also assured the public that passenger safety remains the top priority for the government.

In response to the recent threats, security measures at airports across India have been increased by 10%. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is in discussions with airlines to improve protocols, and suggestions have already been sought.

Naidu also highlighted efforts to involve intelligence agencies, such as the Intelligence Bureau, to prevent similar threats in the future.

Flights affected by the recent hoax bomb calls included 12 Akasa Air flights and 2 Vistara flights. SpiceJet and AirAsia also reported multiple false alarms, disrupting their operations.

The government is taking these incidents seriously, vowing to ensure the safety and security of passengers while minimising disruptions caused by false threats.