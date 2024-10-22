Arshad Warsi admitted that it was the first time he felt he was on the wrong side of things.

Actor Arshad Warsi recently discussed the backlash he received for his "joker" remark about Prabhas and whether it made him more cautious about his public comments.

In an interview with India Today, he admitted that it was the first time he felt he was on the wrong side of things. Arshad mentioned that "anything negative" can affect a positive person like him.

He said, "Honestly, it's okay. Everyone has their point of view. Also, it's a democratic country, and everyone is allowed to speak in it. If you are a positive person, anything negative does bother you. However, we have been at a place where stones are thrown, so it doesn't bother me anymore."

Arshad further added, "Absolutely, I have decided that I will love every film that I watch. I will love every actor for the rest of my life (laughs)."

Earlier, at the IIFA Awards 2024 green carpet, Arshad called Prabhas a 'brilliant actor', adding people today like to interpret noise. "Everybody has their own point of view and people like to interpret noise. I spoke about the character, not the person.

"He is a brilliant actor and he has proved himself again and again, and we know about it. And, when we give a bad character to a good actor, it's heartbreaking for the audience," Arshad told PTI.

For the unversed, in an episode of the Unfiltered by Samdish podcast, the Munna Bhai star was asked to name the last bad film he watched and he said it was Kalki 2898 AD, the 3D sci-fi spectacle directed by Nag Ashwin.

While Arshad was all praise about megastar Amitabh Bachchan's performance in the pan-India movie, he said he was sad that Prabhas was like "a joker" in the blockbuster movie, a comment that didn't go down well with fans as well as the Telugu film fraternity, including actors Nani, Sudheer Babu, and director Ajay Bhupathi. Later, Ashwin too reacted to the row, saying Arshad could have "chosen his words better but it's ok".

(With inputs from PTI)

