The submarine was commissioned on October 16, 2024, during the launch ceremony of the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam

India has recently added its muscle to the waters with the induction of the fourth nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, SSBN, S4*. The submarine was commissioned on October 16, 2024, during the launch ceremony of the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam and the commissioning of a new VLF Naval Station by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

It has been made at a time when tensions with Canada are rising and is expected to improve India’s nuclear capabilities against rivals in the region. The S4* submarine has the latest K-4 nuclear ballistic missiles with a range of 3,500 kilometers. Interestingly, over 75% of its components are sourced locally, which is in line with India’s ‘Make in India’ policy in defence manufacturing.

The Indian Navy’s SSBN project has been gradually scaling up after the launching of the INS Arihant in 2016 and the INS Arighaat in August 2024. The third submarine, Aridhaman, will be commissioned next year. Every new class of submarines is a step forward, and the new addition to this strategic fleet is S4*.

India’s interest in the acquisition of a large number of submarines is due to the increasing Chinese military expansion in the Indian Ocean. The government has preferred to invest in nuclear attack and ballistic missile submarines rather than in more aircraft carriers because the latter are vulnerable to long-range missile threats.

Besides improving its SSBN capability, India is planned to build two new nuclear-powered attack submarines in its multifaceted naval expansion plan. This initiative is in accordance with India’s policy of preserving security in the Indo-Pacific region in view of the changing global situation.

With the buildup of India’s maritime capabilities, strategic submarines are likely to be a key platform to protect and project Indian power in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). With increasing naval activity from China and other regional powers, India's advancements in submarine technology underscore its commitment to ensuring maritime security and deterrence.