Meet Indian cricketer whose net worth has risen to over Rs 1400 crore driven by endorsements even 11 years post-retirement.

Sachin Tendulkar, the iconic Indian cricketer, retired nearly 11 years ago in November 2013, yet his legacy remains unmatched. Tendulkar holds numerous records in cricket, including the most runs in both Test and One Day International (ODI) formats, as well as the most international runs and centuries across formats. Despite stepping away from the game, he continues to be one of the wealthiest cricketers globally, with a net worth exceeding Rs 1,400 crore. His wealth has steadily increased over the past few years, growing by nearly Rs 600 crore since 2020.

Tendulkar's net worth places him ahead of current Indian cricket stars like Virat Kohli, who has a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore, MS Dhoni with Rs 1,050 crore, and Rohit Sharma, whose net worth is estimated at Rs 214 crore. Recently, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja also joined the list of cricket's wealthiest, with a net worth of Rs 1,450 crore, largely due to his inheritance as the heir to the Nawab of Jamnagar.

A major factor behind Tendulkar's growing wealth is his endorsement deals. Even after retiring, Tendulkar continues to collaborate with well-known brands like Luminous, Boost, and Unacademy, among others. These endorsements significantly contribute to his earnings, with companies regularly increasing his brand fees, keeping Tendulkar's financial growth consistent.

Throughout his career, Tendulkar achieved remarkable milestones. He retired from Test cricket after playing 200 matches, amassing 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 fifties. In ODIs, he scored 18,426 runs in 463 matches, maintaining an average of 44.83, with 49 centuries and 96 fifties.

Tendulkar is set to return to the cricket field as he will lead the Indian team in the upcoming International Masters League 2024. This tournament, featuring cricket legends such as Kumar Sangakkara, Jacques Kallis, and Brian Lara, will take place from November 17 to December 8. Fans eagerly await his participation, which adds to his enduring influence on the sport.

