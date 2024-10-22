This development marks a strong entry for the company into the Indian telecommunications system

BSNL is taking continuous big steps to strengthen its network. Recently, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), along with Tejas Networks, set a new record by successfully establishing a 4G network. This development marks a strong entry for the company into the Indian telecommunications system. Besides this, Tejas Networks is also focusing on private 5G and BSNL’s commercial 4G network.

Tata stated that they are rapidly expanding the new network. After completing work on 2G and 3G, the 4G setup was finished quickly. Tata has delivered equipment to around 58,000 to 59,000 sites, with 10,000 to 12,000 sites activated this month alone. In the near future, 10,000 additional sites will be completed.

So far, Tata has completed work on about 49,000 sites, with the next step being the commissioning process. Around 38,000 to 39,000 sites have already been commissioned, and they are commissioning about 400 to 500 sites daily while optimising 1,000 sites as well. Tata has also been working with BSNL for a long time and is setting up a new data centre for the company.

As for BSNL's 5G plans, the company is swiftly working to establish the 5G network.

Trials are currently ongoing, but the first call on the 5G network has already been made by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, marking a significant milestone in BSNL’s 5G journey.